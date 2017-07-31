Council approves fines over city attorney’s objection

By KEVIN RICH

The South Padre Island City Council considered the approval of the second and final readings of two Spring Break related ordinances during their Wednesday, July 19 meeting.

After a motion by Council member Alita Bagley, Council pulled the reading of one of the ordinances from the consent agenda — an amendment to the short term rentals ordinance — on order for it to be discussed and voted on separately.

Bagley proceeded to make a motion to remove the language from the ordinance that sets fines for violations to be charged on an hourly basis. That motion died for lack of a second. A motion was then made, and seconded, to approve the ordinance as presented, with no change to the hourly fine.

“It is unconstitutional as is currently written with the hourly fine, and I recommended last time that it be removed. My position still stays the same,” stated City Attorney Kathy Cunningham during discussion on the motion.

