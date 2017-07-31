Stahl announces bid for mayor

Patel not seeking re-election

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

With the smooth sounds of a jazz trio playing in the background, South Padre Island residents gathered for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom Tuesday, July 25. The occasion, according to an invitation sent to residents, was titled: “Discussion and announcements on present and future of South Padre Island Leadership” and was hosted by Mayor Barry Patel and Mayor Pro-tem Dennis Stahl. As attendees soon learned, the event was a campaign announcement in which Stahl announced his bid to become Island mayor while Patel announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Patel took the podium first, thanking everyone for their support over the past four years during his time on City Council and as Mayor. “When I ran for City Council four years ago, and then Mayor, at that time I said that I probably would not run for Mayor again,” Patel recalled.

