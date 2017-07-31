Low brass in good hands

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

A year ago William Wells came down all the way from Ohio to take charge of the low brass section of the Silver Tarpon Marching Band. The results were good and Wells is back for another marching season. He took time out from a band staff meeting this week to talk with the Press about the brass players in his charge and how well this year’s summer band camp is coming along.

“With the low brass, in general, we’re in a very fortunate position,” Wells said Tuesday. “Last year we had a very good, but very small, senior class, as far as my section was concerned.

