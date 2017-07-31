Coast Guard, SPI police rescue 4 people

PRESS Staff Report

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Padre Island police officers rescued four people from the Laguna Madre near Port Isabel Monday.

According to a statement released by the Coast Guard, the incident occurred approximately 1 mile from the bayside town at approximately 9:44 a.m. Monday. All four people were wearing life jackets.

“The positive results were definitely due to the fact that the four people had life jackets,” said search and rescue coordinator Homar Barrera.

A Good Samaritan reported seeing four people in the water “and clinging to their capsized 15-foor aluminum hull boat,” the statement reads.

