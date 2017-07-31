«

»

Jul 31 2017

Print this Post

Coast Guard, SPI police rescue 4 people

Categories:

News

by Editor

July 31, 2017

PRESS Staff Report

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Padre Island police officers rescued four people from the Laguna Madre near Port Isabel Monday.

According to a statement released by the Coast Guard, the incident occurred approximately 1 mile from the bayside town at approximately 9:44 a.m. Monday. All four people were wearing life jackets.

“The positive results were definitely due to the fact that the four people had life jackets,” said search and rescue coordinator Homar Barrera.

A Good Samaritan reported seeing four people in the water “and clinging to their capsized 15-foor aluminum hull boat,” the statement reads.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/07/31/coast-guard-spi-police-rescue-4-people/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 