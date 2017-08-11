78th Annual TIFT draws anglers, volunteers from around the world

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s no surprise that the Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) draws anglers not just from all over Texas, but from all over the United States, and beyond. What may come as a surprise to some, though, is that it’s not just the anglers who come from far off locales.

The 78th Annual TIFT was a first for one dock worker in particular who made quite the journey just for TIFT. Ryan Nahhas, 21, came all the way from Lebanon for an opportunity to volunteer with the rest of the gaggle of high school and college students at Southpoint Marina.

With fishermen family in the Rio Grande Valley, Nahhas had seen what TIFT was like before, but only as a spectator. “I’ve been coming here for six years and I watch them,” the recent business school graduate said of the dock workers. One of his uncles has previously fished the tournament, and Nahhas himself likes offshore fishing, too. He goes after blackfin tuna, he said.

IMG_2022-Recovered IMG_1942-Recovered 2017-08-10TIFT16 2017-08-10TIFT10 2017-08-10TIFT9 2017-08-10TIFT8 2017-08-10TIFT7 2017-08-10TIFT6 2017-08-10TIFT5 2017-08-10TIFT4 2017-08-10TIFT3 2017-08-10TIFT2 2017-08-10TIFT1

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.