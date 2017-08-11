State’s only all-female fishing tourney gets underway

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s ladies’ choice as women from around the Rio Grande Valley and beyond gather to compete in the 36th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament (LKT) this weekend.

The popular women-only bay and offshore fishing tournament is the only one of its kind in the state, said South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce Director Dianna Harvill Wednesday. The Chamber hosts the tournament each year.

“It’s the very first all women tournament in the state of Texas. We’re in our 36th year. We expect around 300 anglers each year. We’ve been working furiously about getting everything done,” Harvill said.

LKT happens the second weekend in August, and like the Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT), anglers compete in two divisions: bay and offshore.

Bay anglers look to catch redfish, trout and flounder, while offshore anglers seek kingfish, dorado, tuna and bonito, Harvill explained.

