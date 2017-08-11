Hanna Takes P.I. in Season Opener

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team lost to the Golden Eagles of Brownsville Hanna, 3-1, in their opening match of the 2017 season Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

Hanna took the first two games, 25-9 and 25-22, before Port Isabel rallied for a 26-24 win in the third game. The Lady Eagles closed out the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth and final game.

The program comes into the new season with a renewed sense of purpose and determination after failing to make the playoffs last season for the first time in Julie Breedlove’s first four seasons as head coach.

