Tarpons Start Football Practice

It seems late this year because the first Monday in August did not show on the calendar until the 7th of the month, but high school football practice is now officially on.

The Press visited with the new Port Isabel head coach, Jaime Infante, in his office before he left for the practice field Monday afternoon, and he talked about UIL rules and what it’s like entering a new season with a totally new offensive system.

“It’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Coach Infante said. “We just touched the tip of the iceberg in the spring. The kids are excited about it and we’ve got a lot of learning to do in the next six weeks. We’re still early in the learning curve, offensively.”

