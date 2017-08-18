Lady Tarpons win consolation at Poundfest

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team won the consolation match of the Bronze bracket at the McAllen “Poundfest Tournament” last weekend.

The three-day tournament started on Thursday and concluded Saturday with consolation and championship matches in three different brackets.

The Lady Tarpons played nine matches total in the tournament and P.I. head coach Julie Breedlove was happy with the overall results.

“We got nine games in over three days, so we got a lot of playing time in,” Breedlove told the Press this week. “We made some adjustments in the lineup and it worked out well. The girls’ defense really picked up during the tournament.”

