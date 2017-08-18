«

Tarpons to scrimmage at Donna North

By LARRY GAGE
The Port Isabel Tarpons are on schedule for a scrimmage with Donna North this Friday.  The sub-varsity scrimmage will get underway at 6 p.m., and the varsity will go at 7 p.m.

The Press spoke with P.I. head coach and athletic director Jaime Infante this week to find out where the team stands as it heads into its second week of practice.

“I thought the kids were very receptive and they were excited,” Coach Infante said Monday.  “After Saturday’s intra-squad scrimmage I thought we retained what we picked up during the week fairly well.  We still need to polish up a little bit on fundamentals and technique.”

