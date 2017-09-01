Lady Tarpons fall at Monte Alto

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team lost a non-district match in straight sets at Monte Alto on Tuesday night.

Monte Alto won by the scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-18, in the second match between the two teams this season. The Blue Devils won the first one in the semi-finals of the consolation bracket at the Volley at the Beach in Port Isabel.

With the loss the Lady Tarpons are now 6-12 on the season. One match remains to be played before district season starts next week. Port Isabel will host Lyford this Saturday and will go on the road to play Raymondville in their district opener next Tuesday, Sept. 5. Last Saturday’s scheduled match at Harlingen was canceled due to weather concerns.

