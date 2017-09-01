Tarpons to take on Lobos in season opener

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

At last it’s time for some real football. The Port Isabel Tarpons will open the 2017 season against the Lobos of Brownsville Lopez this Friday night (Sept. 1) at Tarpon Stadium.

Months of off-season workouts, four weeks of grueling practices under a blazing South Texas sun, and two scrimmages are behind them. And now a team representing Port Isabel High School is finally ready to start the 68th football season in school history.

The Press sat down with first-year Head Football Coach Jaime Infante before Tuesday’s practice and he shared his thoughts about his upcoming first game as the Tarpon head man.

“We’re looking forward to finally getting into a game situation,” Infante said in his office in the athletic department. “We’re excited; it’s finally here.”

