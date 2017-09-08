«

Lady Tarpons fall to Raymondville

by Editor

September 8, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team were on the road for their first district match of the season Tuesday night and came up just short as the Lady ‘Kats of Raymondville won a hard-fought five set match, three games to two.

Raymondville won by the scores of 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 15-7.

After splitting the first two games P.I. came out strong in the third set and won by seven, 25-18.

“We came out in the third and played a really good set to go up two to one,” Lady Tarpons Coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Wednesday.

