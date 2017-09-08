«

Sep 08 2017

Lobos take Down Tarpons

News, Sports

by Editor

September 8, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The 2017 football season began with a loss for Port Isabel as the Lobos of Brownsville Lopez took the measure of the Tarpons with a 35-13 win at Tarpon Stadium Friday night.

The loss came in Coach Jaime Infante’s debut as the Tarpon head man on a near perfect night for football.

Lopez took the lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass and led 7-0 with 4:25 to go in the first quarter.  Port Isabel tied the score on an 85-yard kickoff return but on their next possession the Lobos went ahead for good when Christian Gamez scored from 11 yards out, and the halftime score was 14-7.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

