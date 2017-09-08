Lobos take Down Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2017 football season began with a loss for Port Isabel as the Lobos of Brownsville Lopez took the measure of the Tarpons with a 35-13 win at Tarpon Stadium Friday night.

The loss came in Coach Jaime Infante’s debut as the Tarpon head man on a near perfect night for football.

Lopez took the lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass and led 7-0 with 4:25 to go in the first quarter. Port Isabel tied the score on an 85-yard kickoff return but on their next possession the Lobos went ahead for good when Christian Gamez scored from 11 yards out, and the halftime score was 14-7.

