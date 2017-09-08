Port Isabel police to get new radars, body armor

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Upgrades and improvements continue at the Port Isabel Police Department. The latest of which — the purchase of radar units for patrol vehicles, and body armor for officers — were approved by the Port Isabel City Commission in a special meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.

Chief Robert Lopez stood before the Commission to request the lease of three “Stalker Stalkar” radar units for the department’s two new patrol cars, as well as an existing truck which has never had a radar unit installed.

Currently, the department leases six units. The chief requested approving the lease of an additional three units from the same company. “This would be a totally new lease for $270 a month for 36 months,” Lopez said. “The radars do cost $3,250 (each) brand new,” the chief said.

