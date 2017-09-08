County talks beach nourishment, budget

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

During a regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved a grant application for a beach nourishment project at application. The Court also continued financial discussions amid final preparations for its vote on the 2017-1018 fiscal budget scheduled for later this month.

The beaches at Isla Blanca Park have experienced erosion at a rate of approximately 5-10 feet per year, explained Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega early in the meeting. As such, the Parks Department hopes to secure a grant from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for a beach nourishment project. “This is an emergency grant application that we’re submitting to the Texas General Land Office under the CEPRA grant program to use beneficial dredge material for beach nourishment at Isla Blanca Park,” Vega explained to the Court.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is expected to perform routine dredging of the Brazos Santiago Pass next February, Vega said.

