Five apply for judge post

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Town of Laguna Vista officials will meet Sept. 26 to review applications for the position of municipal court judge.

With five application received from area attorneys, the Town Council Tuesday met and agreed to schedule interviews with four applicants. They include Lilia Gonzales Peña, Abel Delgadillo, Luis Hernandez and Oscar X. Garcia. Omitted from the selection list is current municipal court judge Charles Mattingly, Jr.

Mattingly’s term expires Nov. 1. As per state law, the newly appointed judge will serve a two-year term.

