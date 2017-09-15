Task force discusses securing beach equipment

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force debated the issue of equipment removal from beaches during weather and tide related events during their meeting held on Monday, Sept. 11.

Brandon Hill, director of shoreline management, led a discussion on a proposal to amend a portion of the ordinance which regulates “shade devices and chairs on the public beach.” In the event of a hurricane warning, coastal flood advisory, or notification of extreme high tides, the ordinance would require all equipment to be removed from the beach and placed west of the critical dune area.

“This ordinance is all about public safety, in that when it comes down to a hurricane or a large weather event that is going to impact our shoreline, whether it be wind or water, there is no percentage of risk that I think is acceptable,” Hill said.

He also emphasized the importance of lessening the hazard of flying debris.

