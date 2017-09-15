Laguna Vista raises taxes 1 cent

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Vista Town Council passed a balanced budget and approved a 1 cent property tax increase during a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

City manager Rolando Vela explained the tax rate would increase to $0.354124 per $100 valuation at the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1. “This represents a 1 cent increase from the current budget,” Vela said.

Vela explained the increase is needed to fund several pending projects, but also to mitigate legislative action at the state level which may have a detrimental effect on municipalities throughout the state.

“There’s so much going on in Austin,” Vela said, including attempts to reduce the state revenue cap. Vela said he expects the issue will be revisited during the 2019 legislature.

“We need to be in a position that we think long term and be proactive,” he said.

