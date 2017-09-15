County wraps up budget talks

By DINA ARÉVALO

Cameron County got one step closer to a final budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year as over a month of money talks continued during Tuesday’s Commissioners’ Court meeting.

Before things kicked off in earnest, County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. offered a comment to commend County staff for their work on the budget. “A few months ago, the administration and management was looking at a shortfall for this fiscal year,” Treviño said. “A $5.2 million budget deficit.”

“Our general fund budget looks to be $87 million and based upon the most recent numbers, we are right at a balanced budget,” Treviño said.

The Court has considered several requests from County departments, including requests for additional staff, reclassification of certain law enforcement officers, and additional funds to cope with expanding underfunded services, such as at the newly expanded animal shelter, or within the veterans affairs department.

