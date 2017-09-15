Police Blotter for Sept. 14, 2017

Special to the PRESS

Sting Like a Bee

1:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 — A Port Isabel police officer arrived at the Shark Tank Lounge to find a man standing in the parking lot with a bloody nose. The man said the punch caused him to fall to the ground; by the time he stood up, the man who had punched him was gone. The injured man was taken to a Brownsville hospital with a potentially broken nose.

Fender Bender?

7:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 — A man reported that his vehicle had been hit by another vehicle. The woman in the second vehicle said she was unaware of the alleged incident. The two drivers settled the matter amongst themselves.

Credit Caper

2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 — A woman reported that someone had been using her credit card without her permission. She declined to file charges against the unknown person, but did want to make a police report.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 — A little boy allegedly grabbed another boy’s mobile phone and chucked it to the ground from the top of the bleachers during a football game, damaging the phone. The second boy’s mom reported the incident and asked that the phone be replaced.

This Town, That Town

1:22 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 — Port Isabel police were called to assist officers in Laguna Vista, who had detained a man at the Tanglewood Apartments. The Port Isabel officer arrested the man after learning he had an outstanding Port Isabel municipal warrant.

That’s a Few Demerits

2:39 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 — An officer conducted a traffic stop on a driver who was allegedly traveling 41mph in a 30mph zone. After speaking with the driver and inspecting the vehicle, the officer noted that one headlight was out, the driver didn’t have valid or current car insurance and the registration was expired. The officer deemed the car unsafe to drive and had it towed.

Stolen Goods

1:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 — A man called police to report a theft. Police did not elaborate on what was stolen.

Can I See Some ID?

1:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 — While conducting a bar check at J & Bubba’s, an officer noticed what appeared to be an underage man with an alcoholic beverage. After running the man’s identification the officer learned he had outstanding warrants. The officer arrested the man and took him to a holding cell at the City Jail.

That’s Inconvenient

6:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 — A convenience store employee reported a theft early Sunday morning after a man left the store without paying for an item. No word on what the item was.

Guess They Were in a Rush to Keep the Tortillas Warm

10:32 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 — An officer responded to the parking lot in front of the tortilleria at 103 W. Queen Isabella Blvd. where some people reported that a car accident has resulted in property damage.

No Love Lost

1:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 — A man called police seeking to file charges against a woman for allegedly threatening him. The officer gathered information for a report before resuming patrol.

Facebook Follies

10:17 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 — A man reported that someone he knew had hacked his social media account. An officer visited the residence of the alleged hacker, but no one answered the door.

Everything Is Not Gonna Be Alright

11:36 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 — An officer cited two women for possession of drug paraphernalia after conducting a traffic stop on Labor Day. As he approached, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The passenger reached into the glove box and removed some drug paraphernalia, which she then surrendered to the officer. Ultimately, the officer called for the car to be towed. The driver was also cited for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Crash and Go

9:23 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 — A concerned citizen called police to report that a black truck with a blown tire had run a red light at the intersection of Highways 100 and 48. The resident reported that the truck was parked at the Church’s Chicken located near the intersection. Officers found the driver and the truck, which they noticed had a busted right front tire and deployed airbags. After conducting a field sobriety test on the man, he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Lost and Found

9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 — A man found a wallet at a park and turned it in to local police. Soon after, the wallet’s owner was found and his wallet was returned to him.

Five Finger Discount

1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 — Walmart employees called police about a theft in progress. The alleged thieves were not found. Police didn’t say what was stolen.

Back to the Future?

2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 — A man said four of his fishing rods had been stolen from the 100 block of Channel Street. The man told police the theft must have occurred between Aug. 19 and Oct. 6 of this year.

Kids These Days

4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 — A police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of West Madison for a disturbance in progress. The officer spoke with two male subjects and confirmed that a disturbance had occurred. No word on what the disturbance was.

Stranger Danger

6:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 — A woman reported that a man had grabbed at her grandson and asked the boy if he wanted candy. Moments later, as he was leaving, the man told the grandmother that he would kill her. Police later located the man and took him into custody.

