Sep 15 2017

Lady Tarpons win two straight

News, Sports

by Editor

September 15, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team has won its last two matches and takes a 2-1 league record into this Saturday’s home match against La Feria.

Last Saturday the Lady Tarpons got past the Lady Gators of La Grulla in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 27-25.  This past Tuesday they were taken to five sets on the road against Hidalgo and prevailed against the Lady Pirates, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12.

“We started the match out with a win in the first set … and it was a fight all the way through,” P.I. volleyball coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Wednesday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

