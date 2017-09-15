Lady Tarpons win two straight

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team has won its last two matches and takes a 2-1 league record into this Saturday’s home match against La Feria.

Last Saturday the Lady Tarpons got past the Lady Gators of La Grulla in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 27-25. This past Tuesday they were taken to five sets on the road against Hidalgo and prevailed against the Lady Pirates, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12.

“We started the match out with a win in the first set … and it was a fight all the way through,” P.I. volleyball coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Wednesday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.