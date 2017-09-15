Rio History: Treasure Hunting Tips

By STEVE HATHCOCK

Special to the PRESS

Simple logic will pay big dividends if properly applied.

When the United States went off the gold standard back in the 1930’s, banks were failing all over the country. Small time bank robbers, such as the notorious Bonnie and Clyde, became the heroes of the common man while bankers were considered the villains.

So where could the average person hide their money? The so called, “Fence Post Banks,” have always been a favorite of the wary soul in need of a place to secrete valuables.

Fence posts were a favored hiding place because the location was easy to remember. A person would remove the dirt under a post, usually one at a junction with another fence or the one nearest the end of the road. The post to either side would be reinforced in order to support the one that had the empty space beneath it. A person could approach their hidey hole and after making sure they were not being observed, lift the dummy pole and remove any valuables.

When detecting fence posts, make several passes around the base of each. Then check to see if the post is securely anchored in the ground. If it is not, pull it out and make a pass over the hole. Remember to replace the pole in the ground when you are done.

If interviewing a home owner about treasure hunting on their property, ask about old screened-in wooden porches or any kind of shed that might have been attached to the original building. It’s here, in the cool shade, that little boys would have built their forts. This is one of the best spots to find old cap guns, iron and cast metal toys and caches of paper route money.

Good luck, and please, carry a small bag to collect pop tops and other garbage. There’s nothing worse than throwing it back for the next guy!

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.