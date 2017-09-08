Adios, gentlemen

Thomas, Keplinger resign from water board

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) Board of Directors accepted the immediate resignations of Directors Jeff Keplinger and Whitey Thomas during a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The two men were not present at the meeting, but both submitted letters of resignation which were accepted by the board before hearing nominations on their replacements.

In a handwritten letter directed to Board Chairman Scott Friedman, Thomas wrote that he, “can longer serve as a member of the Laguna Madre Water Dist (sic) Board of Directors.”

In a typewritten letter also addressed to Friedman, Keplinger wrote that he had tried to do what was best for the water district and the community it serves. “I no longer feel I can be effective in making the district stronger, transparent and fiscally sound,” Keplinger wrote.

Messages left with both Thomas and Keplinger seeking comment were not returned as of press time. The board chair declined to comment on their resignation after Tuesday’s meeting.

