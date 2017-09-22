Adopt-a-Beach cleanups Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) will be hosting its annual Adopt-a-Beach fall beach cleanup across the coast this weekend, including at three locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

The GLO normally hosts cleanups at 30 different locations throughout the state, however, Hurricane Harvey has impacted several sites, said Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a statement earlier this week. As a result, this year’s fall cleanup will only be held at 12 locations.

The Valley area cleanups will occur at Andy Bowie Park on South Padre Island, SPI City Access No. 3, and at Boca Chica Beach off of Highway 4. Volunteers can sign up for any of the three cleanups online at TexasAdoptABeach.org, or they can register on-site Saturday morning.

No matter which location a volunteer attends, all three local cleanups will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.