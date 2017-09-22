Fishing tourney honors memory of ICE agent

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

IBC Bank took overall champion honors at the first-ever Jaime J. Zapata Invitational Fishing Tournament on South Padre Island on Sept. 15-16.

The Tournament was a memorial event honoring Special Agent Jaime Jorge Zapata, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, who was killed on February 15, 2011 in the line of duty, and other agents who have given their lives while in service to their country.

The event drew 27 boats and 126 anglers in its inaugural launch, according to Tournament Director Betty Wells. “The first year event went very well with the support of volunteers, sponsors and registrants,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.