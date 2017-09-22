Church kicks off fall programs

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A new year of faith formation classes at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church kicked-off here with Catechetical Sunday on Sept. 17. Some 90 catechists were commissioned at the 10 a.m. mass, followed by a reception in their honor in the parish hall.

The Continuing Christian Education (CCE) program started Tuesday and will continue throughout the academic year on Tuesdays for kindergarten through second grade with activities at 3 p.m., snacks at 4 p.m. and CCE classes from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Students in grades three through five meet on Wednesdays with the same schedule.

Junior high students (grades six, seven and eight) meet on Wednesdays, with dinner from 5:45-6:30 p.m. and classes from 6:30-8 p.m.

