PIISD approves nutrition, tech expenditures

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Child nutrition, software application services and board goals and codes of conduct were the main topics of discussion during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees.

The Board unanimously approved two child nutrition service contracts — one from McAllen-based Hygeia and another from Harlingen-based Labatt Food Services and Houston-based Sysco Central Texas.

As Superintendent Dr. Lis Garcia explained, Hygiea supplies the school district with dairy and juice products, including white and chocolate milk and mixed fruit juice blends. The current $220,000 contract with Hygiea runs through July 31, 2018.

Labatt and Sysco supplies various food items including ground beef, hamburger patties, chicken nuggets, biscuits, cereals and other products, Dr. Garcia explained. That contract, valued at $615,857, runs through June 30, 2018.

The school district received the bids via a partnership with Region One Education Service Center, explained Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent of business and operations.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.