County hears progress report on Isla Blanca improvements

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Plans for the gem of the Cameron County Parks System have hit a snag. That was the news according a presentation heard by the County Commissioners’ Court Tuesday afternoon.

For the past couple of years, the County has been undergoing a concerted effort to revamp and revitalize much of their parks system, focusing especially on the popular county beach accesses. The Court decided on a parks master plan last year that would see large scale improvements to Isla Blanca Park at the southern tip of South Padre Island, as well as E.K. Atwood and Andy Bowie Parks north of the city limits.

In order to fund the improvement projects, the County approved doubling the entrance fees to county beach accesses, and placed two venue tax propositions on last November’s ballot, which were approved by a two-thirds majority of voters.

