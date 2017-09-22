Island weighs indirect impacts of Hurricane Harvey

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Marketing strategies to attract visitors to South Padre Island and let them know the Island is still open for business dominated the discussion during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Keith Arnold led the discussion regarding a proposed budget amendment to allot $300,000 from excess reserves be allocated for additional off-season marketing opportunities, with emphasis on Winter Texans and potential visitors with no school-aged children.

Arnold began his presentation by reporting the size of the reserve from which the funds would be drawn sits at $3 million. He explained that the request came about as a result of a series of meetings with the Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board, where discussions centered around the subject of the public misconceptions over the Island’s proximity to areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The plans addressed by the CVA focused on marketing efforts to advertise to potential visitors that the Island remains open for business.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.