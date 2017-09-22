From the Desk of the City Manager

Special to the PRESS

The following are announcements from Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela:

1st Annual Du It By the Bay Duathlon

At the September 12 regular meeting, the Town Council took action to support the 1st Annual Du It By the Bay Duathlon (2 mile run/10 mile bike/2 mile run) scheduled for Sunday, January 28. This is a partnership between the Town of Laguna Vista and PowerWatt Coaching, LLC. More details to follow soon.

Laguna Vista 5k/10k Run

The 1st Annual Laguna Vista 5K/10k Run is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 8am. We are getting ready to set up the registration link. There will be an entry fee of $20 (goes up to $25 after October 21st). The first 200 registrants will receive a finishers medal. We are contracting with Athlete Guild, which will do the finish line set-up (clock, standard tower, and banners); the race clock; provide the participants the disposable chip timing, and will set up the online registration service

Proceeds of this event will help support the Laguna Madre Youth Center.

National Night Out

National Night Out is scheduled for Monday, October 2 from 6pm to 8pm at Roloff Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Friends of the Laguna Vista Public Library

The Friends of the Laguna Vista Public Library are happy to announce the start of its seasonal weekly Book Sale. The Book Sale will be held every Monday from September through the end of May. Hours will be from 10am to 12 noon at the Public Library, 1300 Palm Blvd.

Also, “$5.00 Bag of Books” program will be continued. This means that members of the Friends of the Laguna Vista Public Library can fill one of the bags with books for $5.00.

New membership forms are available at the Public Library and on Mondays during the Book Sales.

Advisory Board Vacancies

Below are the vacancies for the following advisory boards:

Library Board (3)

Planning and Zoning Commission (5)

Parks Board (1)

Ethics Board (4)

Board of Adjustments (4)

If you are interested in being considered, please obtain an application from the City Secretary by calling 943-1793 or by sending an email to adeckard@lvtexas.us to request a copy.

2017 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The 2017 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 6pm. We are inviting school and church groups to participate in this annual event. Please contact us at 943-1793 or at cm@lvtexas.us for more information.

Upcoming Meetings/Community Events

Monday, September 18 at 6pm: Regular CDC Board Meeting

Friday, September 22 from 10am to 12 noon: Mobile Vet Center

Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30pm: Special Town Council Meeting – to interview candidates for the Municipal Judge position.

Monday, October 2 from 6pm to 8pm: National Night Out

Saturday, October 28 at 8am: 1 st Annual Laguna Vista 5K/10k Run

Annual Laguna Vista 5K/10k Run Thursday, November 30 at 6pm: 2017 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Rolando Vela

City Manager

Town of Laguna Vista

