Lady Tarpons take Progreso in five

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team took down the Lady Red Ants of Progreso in five sets on the road Tuesday night.

They did it by fighting back from a two sets to none deficit and won by the scores of 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-5.

“We just never could quite find a good rhythm,” Head Coach Julie Breedlove said, referring to the first two sets Wednesday morning. “We would pull up even with them and then let them pull ahead of us.”

Progreso is a team that took league leader La Feria to five sets, and the Lady Tarpons may have played their best volleyball of the season to pull this one out.

