Tarpons Win at Hidalgo, 31-13

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons made the long road trip to up the Valley worthwhile last Friday night as they outscored the Hidalgo Pirates, 31-13, to get their first win of the season.

The Tarpons overcame a turnover on the game’s first offensive series by scoring on their last four possessions of the half to take a commanding 25-0 halftime lead.

Bryan Medina scored twice on short runs in goal-to-goal situations, Shawn Shrewsbury took a Jeremy Martinez pass 36 yards to the end zone, and Dante Damato went 74 yards with another Martinez pass with 29 seconds to go till halftime, and Port Isabel led by 25.

