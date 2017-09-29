Bond election, service contracts top LMWD talks

By DINA ARÉVALO

It was a protracted meeting Wednesday as the Laguna Madre Water District Board of Directors discussed the upcoming November bond election, as well as several service contracts with various vendors.

Voters will decide on a $16 million bond election which will fund eight projects the District has deemed high priority. The District’s bond counsel, Noel Valdez, with McCall, Parkhurst and Horton LLP, was on hand, as was Richard Correa, with the engineering firm Garver.

Garver outlined each of the seven proposed projects in a rehearsal of the walkthrough the District plans to present to each of the three Laguna Madre communities, as well as other public and private groups, running up to the election.

The seven projects include:

Sludge drying beds at Water Treatment Plant No. 2

A sludge holding tank at the Port Isabel Wastewater Treatment Plant

A system-wde rehabilitation of the District’s lift stations

Improvements to the aeration basin and hydraulic system at the Isla Blanca Wastewater Treatment Plant

A new headworks at the Andy Bowie Wastewater Treatment Plant

Energy efficiency improvements at the Andy Bowie Wastewater Treatment Plant

Grit removal and installation of a new headworks at the Isla Blanca Wastewater Treatment Plant

