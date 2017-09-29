«

Houston, Avalos sworn in to water district board

by Editor

September 29, 2017

Alex Avalos, right, is sworn into the LMWD Board of Directors by former Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos. (Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer)

Herb Houston, right, is sworn into the LMWD Board of Directors by Justice of the Peace Bennie Ochoa. (Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer)

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Water District welcomed two new members to its board of directors Wednesday evening with the swearing in of Herb Houston and Alex Avalos.

The two men were appointed to fill the unexpired terms left after former board directors Jeff Keplinger and Whitey Thomas resigned last month. The swearing in ceremony began a lengthy meeting which saw the Board discussing an upcoming bond election, as well as several service contracts.

Things began with Laguna Vista resident Herb Houston taking the oath of office, which was administered by Justice of the Peace Bennie Ochoa. “I was asked to fill the seat,” Houston said after the meeting.

