Lions Overwhelm Tarpons

The La Feria Lions came into Tarpon Stadium last Friday night ready to play, and they rolled over the Port Isabel Tarpons by the score of 45-13.

La Feria scored on four of its five first half possessions as the Tarpon offense struggled to gain footing. Port Isabel punted the first four times it had the ball, failed on a 4th-and-five at the 50, and was intercepted as the half ended.

Sometimes it has to get worse before it can get better. In the second half the Tarpons had three turnovers the first four times they had the ball and failed on a fourth down try at the La Feria 23-yard line.

