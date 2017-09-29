Lady Tarpons Take Rio Hondo

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team won Tuesday night’s district volleyball match, three games to two, in Tarpon Gym. They won by the scores of 25-17, 14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11.

“I was really proud of the girls for pushing through and staying focused,” Head Coach Julie Breedlove said Wednesday. “At Zapata we came out a little flat and played just to hang in there. Last night the girls came out in that fifth set and came out to get on top first.”

At Zapata on Saturday the Lady Tarpons lost in five sets, 14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 10-15.

Last night we came out (5th set) and got a five-point lead on them,” Breedlove said.

