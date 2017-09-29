Pachanga in the Park slated for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s a party and it’s set for this Saturday. All are welcome to the 7th Annual Pachanga in the Park, hosted by the City of Port Isabel.

This year the Pachanga is changing locations in order to accommodate its increasingly larger crowds. Fans of the festivities will now find all their favorite foods, knick knacks and live music entertainment at Laguna Madre Park located behind the Laguna Madre Youth Center off Port Road.

