It’ll be three times the fun for Laguna Madre residents as the Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vistas will each host National Night Out events this coming week.

It’ll be a first for Port Isabel, according to Police Chief Robert Lopez, who has just marked his first full year of service in the bayside community. “We’ve never had one before,” Lopez said.

“I want the residents and the community and the Laguna Madre — I want them to understand that the Port Isabel Police Department is here to help them,” the chief said.

Port Isabel’s event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Sutherland’s parking lot on Highway 100.

The chief said the public can look forward to entertainment from the Port Isabel High School mariachis, as well as the junior and high school dance and cheer squads. Los Tremendos Cuatros will also provide some live music.

Various local businesses will have booths set up, as well. “We’ve had many donations from many local businesses that have come forward and helped us out,” Lopez said.

