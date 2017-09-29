Writer’s Block: Mark Your Calendars

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

No, it’s not Christmastime. We’re still quite a bit of a ways from that, but it’s the next best thing. Now that fall is in full swing, our event calendar is quickly filling up with fun and fabulous things to do. And soon, we here in the Laguna Madre region will be joined by our friends from up north, our Winter Texans.

There’s so much coming up that it’s honestly going to be hard to choose! And it all starts this weekend. First up, the folks over at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge will be celebrating National Public Lands Day by hosting a cleanup event at the Bahia Grande Saturday, Sept. 30. Volunteers can meet refuge staff at the Bahia Grande entrance on Highway 48 approximately 5 miles south of Port Isabel. Supplies will be provided. If you’re interested, call (956)244-2019 for more information.

Then, Saturday night, get ready to relax and unwind at the ever-popular Pachanga in the Park, hosted by City of Port Isabel. This year’s pachanga — or party — has been moved to a new location at Laguna Madre Park off of Port Road in Port Isabel. Bring your appetites for both food and fun, because there’s sure to be an abundance of both. Pachanga in Park will take place from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

But the fun doesn’t end there. If you’re an animal lover who has a fur baby taking up all the good spots on the couch at home, then you’ll want to head over to Friends of Animal Rescue on South Padre Island with Fido or Fluffy in tow. The animal rescue group will be hosting a Blessing of the Animals in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. This prayer of goodwill for your pets is open to people of all faiths and will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

I took my own cat to the event last year, and even though he was a little unsure of all the friendly pooches who kept sniffing at his carrier in an attempt to figure out just what kind of strange looking canine he was, he had a good time.

Wednesday also marks the beginning of the 30th annual Sandcastle Days! The popular event has expanded from a weekend of sandcastle building on the beach to five days of family-friendly fun. Sand castle aficionados will have a chance to meet the world class sculptors who will be at this year’s event during the SandCastler’s Ball, which will be held at the SPI Birding and Nature Center Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The sand sculptures themselves will begin going up Thursday morning behind Clayton’s Beach Bar. There’s a whole host of events which will take place on the deck, as well, so stop by anytime between Thursday and Saturday.

Finally, it wouldn’t be the start of October without the generous philanthropy of South Padre Island’s own Walk for Women organization, which aims to help women fighting breast cancer.

W4W is inviting everyone to participate in their 14th Annual Walk For Women Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, Oct. 8. The walk begins at the Convention Centre at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude around 10 a.m. when participants reach Louie’s Backyard.

But it’s not just a walk. WFW also has a Casino Night on Friday and a fishing tournament on Saturday. Check out spiwalkforwomen.org for more information.

