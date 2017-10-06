«

Bazaar slated this weekend

News

by Editor

October 6, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church’s Annual Fall Festival and Bazaar is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 on the church grounds located at 705 South Longoria Street in Port Isabel.

Events kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. with DJ Rick Garcia performing until 10 p.m. Also scheduled is a Zumba session for the community at 8 p.m.

The entertainment line-up for Sunday begins at 5 p.m. featuring DJ Garcia. The Port Isabel Silver Belles Dance Team performs at6 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Junior High Cheerleaders. Lady and the Tramps Band takes to the stage to perform from 7-10 p.m. A Zumba session for the community is slated for 8:30 p.m.

Always a highlight of the festival is the big Raffle award at 10 p.m. Top prizes are gift cards in the amount of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

