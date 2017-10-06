Bazaar slated this weekend

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church’s Annual Fall Festival and Bazaar is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 on the church grounds located at 705 South Longoria Street in Port Isabel.

Events kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. with DJ Rick Garcia performing until 10 p.m. Also scheduled is a Zumba session for the community at 8 p.m.

The entertainment line-up for Sunday begins at 5 p.m. featuring DJ Garcia. The Port Isabel Silver Belles Dance Team performs at6 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Junior High Cheerleaders. Lady and the Tramps Band takes to the stage to perform from 7-10 p.m. A Zumba session for the community is slated for 8:30 p.m.

Always a highlight of the festival is the big Raffle award at 10 p.m. Top prizes are gift cards in the amount of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

