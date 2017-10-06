Girls snag 3-0 win at Grulla

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night and came back from Rio Grande City with a three-set victory over the Lady Gators of Grulla High.

Port Isabel won by the scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-20. They may have swept to win the match in straight sets but Grulla did not go down without a fight.

The Lady Tarpons trailed 21-10 in the second set. A good service game can make a world of difference and it did in that second game.

“Carolina (Guevara) was serving aggressive but she was making sure to put the ball in,” volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Wednesday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.