CVA renews Atkins Group marketing contract

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board considered funding for marketing and research, as well as heard post-event reports during their Wednesday, Sept. 27 meeting.

A decision on whether to renew the annual marketing contract with The Atkins Group worth just over $2.8 million was first up on the agenda. Board member George Block questioned the lack of a staff recommendation on this item. “I would go ahead and say that certainly it would be my recommendation that we continue for another year,” replied Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Keith Arnold of their agreement with The Atkins Group.

He explained this is the second of three years of renewal, each of which is based on the company’s performance. “Rolling out of a contract with an existing agency takes time if that somewhere becomes a piece,” warned Arnold. The Board ultimately approved a recommendation to City Council to move forward with the renewal.

