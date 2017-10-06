14th Walk for Women kicks off Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Walk for Women is celebrating their 14th year of helping women in their fight against breast cancer.

According to their website, the all-volunteer nonprofit organization, which got its start right here on South Padre Island, aims to benefit women in the Rio Grande Valley via financial, prosthetic and diagnostic support. The organization offers their help to women in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Walk for Women aims to help local women fighting the disease by easing worries about affording treatment or paying for everyday bills, the organization’s website says.

To date, Walk for Women has helped over 60 women and their families, contributing over $300,000. That includes more than $50,000 donated to the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation to help pay for mammograms, and another $14,500 to help women afford prostheses.

Walk for Women organizers are able to do this by hosting various fundraising opportunities throughout the year. What started with a walk to raise breast cancer awareness has now blossomed into several events in October, as well as other events in January and February.

