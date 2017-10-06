Writer’s Block: The Small Moments

By DINA ARÉVALO

The air was fresh with just a hint of humidity as I walked out the door Monday morning. It had been raining overnight and into the early morning hours, so the start of the day had a scrubbed clean feeling to it. With the sun continuing its upward ascent across the sky, the raindrop dew which still lingered on the grass and leaves glowed with a golden warmth that made me pause in my hurry-up scramble to get to my first appointment of the day.

I looked up to admire the pastel purple-blue clouds which hung heavy with the promise of more rain to come, juxtaposed with the pale cerulean of the open sky beyond. And it was because I looked up that I got to see the vivid hues of a rainbow arced over the palm trees. I smiled at the unexpected treat. Rainbows are one of my most favorite natural phenomena.

“I don’t have a lot of time,” I thought to myself as the imaginary clock ticking in my mind reminded me that I had only allocated a certain block of time to drive, and find parking, and settle in at my first assignment. That mental clock reminded me that that finite amount of time was running out.

But the rainbow wouldn’t wait for me to have a better time, to have more time. For in the few microseconds it took me to contemplate whether or not I was wasting time, the clouds surrounding the sun had been shifting and the rainbow was, as a result, beginning to fade.

I slipped my phone out of my pocket and lined up a shot so that the rainbow could be seen behind a small bunch of pink flowers from a nearby shrub in the foreground. I snapped just one photo of it before continuing on to my car and returning, mentally, to the hustle and bustle of the workday.

I didn’t even have a chance to look at the photo I took until later. It wasn’t the best photo I’ve taken. It won’t make it to Instagram or Facebook. No one will “like” it. And I had almost forgotten I’d even taken it until a later conversation that essentially revolved around that old adage, “Stop and smell the roses.”

Sure it’s a cliché, but there’s a lot of wisdom in that simple saying. Before I looked up and saw that rainbow, my thoughts were racing a mile a minute trying to keep tabs of all the things I had on my to-do list for the day, the week, the month. The items on my list for just that day were long and I was getting dangerously close to letting myself feel overwhelmed by it all.

Then I looked up and saw that rainbow and was given an instant, yet gentle, reminder that there is beauty in small moments. And grace, too. And that those quiet moments, however brief, are blessings. As are the long to-do lists.

I looked up at that rainbow and decided right then that the day would be a good one. And it was.

