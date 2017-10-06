‘Hounds Chew Up Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Bloodhounds of St. Joseph’s Academy of Brownsville picked up the scent of the Port Isabel Tarpons last week and followed the trail to Port Isabel. They brought the home team to bay inside Tarpon Stadium and used a relentless attack to overpower the Tarpons and win the non-district football game, 62-20.

St. Joseph’s scored on all five first half possessions, got a sixth touchdown on a punt return, and led 42-13 at the half.

The Bloodhounds rolled up 653 yards of total offense on the night, including 457 on the ground.

St. Joseph’s scored first on a 53-yard run by Anthony Cantu, then quickly found the end zone again on a 55-yard punt return by Bloodhound quarterback, Kai Money.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.