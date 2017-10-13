City greenlights Clayton’s Pier rezoning

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council addressed issues related to the proposed Clayton’s Fishing Pier during their October 4 meeting.

Mayor Barry Patel recused himself from all the agenda items related to the pier and turned control of the meeting over to Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Stahl.

First up regarding this issue was the City’s proposed annexation plan. As discussed in other meetings, 600 feet of the proposed pier extending out into the Gulf of Mexico would sit outside of the City’s current jurisdiction. Dr. Sungman Kim, director of development services, provided a presentation on the City’s proposed plan to annex the area in question.

Kim explained the process could be completed as soon as February 2018 if started now, and could be completed even sooner if Council is willing to hold special meetings in order to meet all the required steps. Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed annexation plan and agreed to an expedited meeting schedule.

Stahl then opened a public hearing on changing the zoning of the beach area around the proposed pier from its current designation of District B, Multi-family dwelling, apartment, motel, hotel, condominium, townhouse district, to District PBN (Padre Boulevard North) Character zone.

“I think this is just the perfect venue for South Padre Island. This is something that I would take all my kids to,” said the general manager of the Ramada Hotel, one of several community members who spoke in support of the pier and the related rezoning.

Island resident Shane Wilson questioned why the rezoning did not include beach areas farther south of the proposed pier in front of the Tiki Condominiums.

