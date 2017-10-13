Probable Zika case found in Laguna Heights

By DINA ARÉVALO

Officials have announced a probable case of the Zika virus has occurred in Laguna Heights.

“We were informed by the (Cameron County) health department,” Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said.

According to the city manager, the unidentified woman “presented with symptoms consistent with the Zika virus” during a visit to a Port Isabel clinic. The virus could not be detected in her blood tests, indicating that the infection had already cleared from her system, or that she could have had another illness.

The Cameron County Health Department began investigating the case, trapping mosquitos in Laguna Heights and visiting residents in the area to determine if others were affected.

