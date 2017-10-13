Town considers smoking ban

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista is considering a smoking ban in areas of the community.

Citing the need to protect the public health and welfare of the community, officials on Tuesday considered on its first reading an ordinance that would prohibit smoking of tobacco products and electronic smoking materials in certain areas within the Town’s limits that includes all Town premises and certain indoor locations.

The ban would become effective on its second reading and 30 days after publication of the ordinance heading.

Councilmember Nadine Smith said she wished more public input could have occurred.

Councilman Rolando Gonzalez said that while he did not like government interference, public health was of greater importance.

Mayor Susie Houston said that while at the previous meeting she said she would not support the ordinance, she would do so after speaking to business owners who said they wanted the ordinance.

