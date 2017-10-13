Walk for Women hosts annual fundraiser

By PAMELA CODY

South Padre Island Walk for Women (W4W), a non-profit organization that raises money to aid those affected by breast cancer, held their 14th weekend-long event on South Padre Island this past weekend.

Walk for Women started out as a small group of friends and neighbors who wanted to provide financial assistance to one local woman in need who was fighting breast cancer. It has since evolved into an all-volunteer dedicated non-profit organization that has raised and donated over $300,000 to help women battling cancer and for cancer research.

The weekend kicked off with a casino night at Louie’s Backyard, featuring a “Cowgirls Kicking Cancer” Western theme. Cheryl Hill, president of W4W for the past 7 years, surveyed the festivities at Louie’s, exclaiming “Take a look around, look at this community, everybody is having fun. They love contributing to W4W because we keep the money in the Rio Grande Valley and help women who need financial assistance. It’s all so worthwhile.” When asked what her favorite part of W4W is, Hill thought for a moment, then quietly replied “Giving the checks to women who need it.”

Jane Adamson from Indianapolis, Indiana, watched her partner Cindy Debord gamble at one of the many game tables scattered throughout the venue. Debord is a breast cancer survivor, and Adamson described what it was like to go through her partner’s diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.

